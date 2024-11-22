The Source |Skilla Baby Extends Crack Music Mixtape Series With “CM3”

Rising Detroit rap star Skilla Baby returns to his fan-favorite Crack Music mixtape series with CM3, out today via Geffen Records. The 16-track set comes packed with menacing beats, quotable bars, and select guests including 4batz, Toosii, Tee Grizzley, and Hunxho.

Skilla Baby comes in hot on opener “Donovan Mcnabb.” After an intro calls out haters for falsely claiming “Skilla ain’t in the streets, Skilla only makes girl music,” he makes it clear that he’s out for blood and money: “AYE! A hundred thousand every week, I’m in my bag / Richer then I ever f—-g been, that’s probably why they mad.” His voice is raw, the production is booming, and his lines hit with hard punchlines and heavy truths.

CM3 thrives in this space, as Hunxho pops in to flex alongside Skilla Baby on the victorious “Can’t Afford It,” and 4Batz joins in to celebrate loyal ladies on the previously released “So Bad” which included a mansion party video. When Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley reunite on “Controversy 2” (the sequel to their 2023 collab), their bar-for-bar chemistry makes the case for a new Detroit rap superduo.