Sly Stone, Funk and Soul Pioneer, Dies at 82
The family of Sly Stone has announced the passing of the legend after a lengthy battle with COPD and additional health issues.
An official statement from the family is below:
Stone was a pioneering force in music, blending funk, soul, rock, and psychedelic sounds to create a groundbreaking style that influenced generations. With hits like “Everyday People”, “Dance to the Music”, and “Family Affair”, Sly and the Family Stone broke racial and gender barriers, becoming one of the first integrated bands to achieve widespread success. Despite his immense musical impact, Stone’s later life was marked by reclusiveness and struggles with addiction. His legacy, however, remains as a true innovator who redefined the landscape of popular music.
Source link