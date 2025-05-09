Smokey Robinson’s Attorney Responds to ‘False Allegations’ in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Soul music legend Smokey Robinson is the latest star facing sexual assault accusations. The 85-year-old singer is being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment by four women. Smokey Robinson’s lawyer has responded to the lawsuit.

“Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,” said attorney Christopher Frost. “We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold.

“We will be addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others.”

According to the lawsuit, the women state Robinson acted “willful, wanton, and malicious, with a conscious disregard” of their “rights, privacy, and feelings.” Smokey’s wife, Frances Robinson, is also named in the suit.

Frances is believed to have “full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct” and “failed to take the appropriate corrective action.”

The accusations of sexual assault range from 2006 to as recent as 2024.

Plaintiffs are attempting to receive $50,000,000 in damages.