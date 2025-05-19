In the never-ending Snoop Dogg v. Suge Knight feud, one thing is for sure: the Dogg Father isn’t biting his tongue anymore—he’s turning up the volume on decades of tension with former Death Row boss Suge Knight on his latest album, Iz It a Crime?.

Get this, on the hard-hitting track “ShutYoBihAUp,” featuring Stresmatic, the West Coast legend unleashes a barrage of lyrical smoke aimed directly at the man once known for ruling Death Row Records with an iron fist. Though Snoop never drops Suge’s name, the message rings loud and clear.

Here’s a taste of the bars …

“I can see why you mad. I bought everything you own.”

He doubles down on the disrespect, suggesting Suge is cooperating with authorities while incarcerated:

“Now you in PC snitching on the phone/ Oh, bih-a** nia, I’m a rich-a nia/ Waiting for you to get home so we can get the sh*t on.”

But wait, he even questions the credibility of Suge’s behind-bars tales, rapping that they’re all “made up.”

The bad blood between the two dates back to 1998, when Snoop exited Death Row amid legal chaos and power plays that left the label’s future uncertain. Fast-forward to 2022, and the Doggfather made a move that stunned the culture—acquiring the very label where he launched his storied career.

That power shift didn’t sit well with Suge, who voiced his doubts from prison. In a now-infamous phone call, he questioned the legitimacy of the acquisition and tossed out a wild accusation involving the late Tupac Shakur.

“Snoop, you said I’m mad because you bought Death Row,” Suge said. “What you buy? Shut me up. Show me where y’all paid the money to buy it. Show me the paperwork. Show me what you own.”

Snoop, clearly fed up, responded with a slick Instagram jab:

“This nia won’t stop talking about me. Mad ‘cause I own Death Row. I realize your real lies.”**

Check this out, in a recent interview with Big Boy, Snoop explained why he chose to finally air out his feelings in the booth rather than let Suge’s words slide:

“You can’t keep throwing rocks at me and bullying me and think I ain’t gon’ say nothing… I can’t do nothing. ‘Cause you in PC. But I can say something.”