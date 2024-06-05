SOURCE SPORTS: MA$E Dishes on Caitlin Clark’s String of Hard Fouls

Harlem rapper turned It Is What It Is sports podcaster MA$E has an opinion on Caitlin Clark being fouled all over the place in the early portion of her first WNBA season. He came to the defense of the star rookie and how she’s handled the treatment on the court from her opponents.

First let’s get to Clark’s take on the fouls and the criticism she’s received. In an NBC News interview, she gave her perspective. Clark is the third-most fouled player in the league. Full stop. Okay that’s a lot … Clark said “I wasn’t expecting it,” she said about a recent foul. “But I think it’s … just respond, come down, let the play do the talking. It is what it is. It’s a physical game, go make the free throw and then execute on offense.”

Fair assessment. Queue MA$E … The former Bad Boy star spoke up for Clark on his highly popular “It Is What It Is” podcast that same day – that’s media working in real time – where he gave his two cents on the treatment of female professional athletes. “They are just playing down the significance of just female sports being portrayed the right way,” he said. “If you want branding dollars, then you have to be brand appropriate. You go further when your brand is clean enough to be marketed on different platforms.”

Now get this, MA$E added more about the topic … “When it comes to Caitlin Clark, I think they are being rough with her. I heard what Monica had to say, and I kinda disagree. If someone is coming in, and they’re adding more eyes, and more marketing dollars, why would you try to not make that person a success?”

MA$E ended with this “Not that you should be helping her, but you definitely shouldn’t be trying to hurt her. It shouldn’t be over-aggression towards Caitlin, because it comes across as hating.”

What ya’ll think, does Ma$e have a point or is this all overblown?





