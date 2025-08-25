32
Southside Says He Will Never Produce for Gunna Again

2025-08-25Last Updated: 2025-08-25
Producer Southside wants fans to know they will never hear Gunna on his creations again. Speaking on Drink Champs, Southside said, “I ain’t making no beats for him.”

Need more details? Southside is staying loyal to the streets and Young Thug. “Right is right, wrong is wrong, I’m a street n***a at the end of the day,” he said.

“Slime been my friend,” said Southside. “I made ‘Danny Glover’ for him. That blew him up, that’s been my friend when he ain’t had teeth in his mouth. He was signed with Gucci at first, so that’s been my friend for a long time, so I can never go against what he say, like you know what I’m saying?”

You can hear the details below.




