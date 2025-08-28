Suge Knight Says Drake’s Death Row Chain is Not the Authentic One Owned by Tupac

Suge Knight suggests Drake keep the receipt on the chain that he believes once belonged to Tupac. Speaking from behind bars, Knight states the chain is fake.

“That’s not 2Pac’s chain. It’s not a Death Row chain. Whoever sold you that chain, Drake, you need to go beat his motherfucking ass. Crazy,” Knight said.

Hitting Instagram, Drake revealed that he is the owner of Tupac’s Death Row Records chain.

The Boy shared the chain on Instagram, revealing the engraved message: “All eyez on YOU 1996.”

In 2023, Tupac Shakur’s iconic Gold, Ruby, and Diamond Crown Ring, personally designed and commissioned by the legendary rapper in 1996, achieved a groundbreaking milestone at auction, selling for an astounding $1,016,000. This historic sale marked the most valuable Hip Hop artifact ever sold at auction and the only one to surpass the $1 million mark, exceeding its estimated value by more than triple.

Drake then flexes the ring on Instagram to promote his new verse on UTOPIA, dissing Pusha T by referencing Pharrell’s jewelry, which he also purchased.

Worn by Tupac during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996, the ring holds a sentimental inscription “Pac & Dada 1996,” a reference to his engagement to Kidada Jones, his sweetheart.

The auction, which saw an impressive total of $1.8 million, ranks as the second-highest for a dedicated Hip Hop sale at Sotheby’s. Tupac’s custom crown ring embodies his signature aesthetic and is a treasured piece of Hip Hop history. The design, inspired by the crowns of medieval European kings, reflects Tupac’s act of self-coronation and his triumphant journey through a turbulent life. The ring’s central cabochon ruby and diamond embellishments add to its regal symbolism, linking it to the imagery of monarchy and wealth. This legendary artifact is a testament to Tupac Shakur’s lasting impact on music, culture, and the world.