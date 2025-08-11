11
SZA Closes Grand National Tour, Thanks Kendrick Lamar

2025-08-11
It’s a wrap for SZA on the Grand National tour. Hitting Instagram, SZA thanked Kendrick Lamar and the entire tour team for the work spanning the Super Bowl to this moment.

“This tour was the craziest most once in a lifetime experience I’ve ever had,” SZA wrote. “Like all my childhood thoughts in one bang.. WHAT WAS THAT? Lmao not a lotta words.. thank you to every single person involved that made this happen. Especially @kendricklamar [praying hands emoji].”




