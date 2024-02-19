Tameka Foster Reveals Usher Left Her Tickets to Super Bowl: ‘One of the Perks of My Ex’

Tameka Foster attended to watch her ex-husband Usher perform at The Super Bowl. Speaking with Page Six, Foster revealed Usher put her name on the list.

“One of the perks of having Usher as an ex is going to the Super Bowl,” Foster said. “It’s facts.”

She added, “It was phenomenal. I had a good time. I had so much fun at the game. The halftime show, of course, was amazing.”

Tameka Foster also spoke out about the Confessions singer’s new marriage. In a conversation with TMZ, Foster says she thought he was already married.

“I stopped keeping up with that king of thing,” Foster said. “He’s a good dad, that’s what I care about. And a dope performer. Did you see the halftime show?”

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, exchanged vows in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas this past Sunday. Usher, who recently graced the cover of PEOPLE, shared exclusive images of their intimate celebration.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative told PEOPLE. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

BELLAMY BREWSTER/PEOPLE

Following Usher’s electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in Las Vegas, the duo went to Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, for the ceremony. In the heartwarming photos, Usher is seen beaming at Goicoechea, who holds a bouquet of red peonies and white roses, perfectly complementing the romantic ambiance of the day.

You can see all of the wedding pictures below.

Usher in Love! Exclusive Wedding Photos from the Star’s Surprise Post-Super Bowl Ceremony with Jenn Goicoechea https://t.co/k5chYl6CfT — People (@people) February 14, 2024





