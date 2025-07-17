15
48
4
40
2
20
3
32
18
44
13
46
29
16
5
43
22
26
9
10
34
33
30
24
38
35
8
31
1
37
14
25
11
39
49
23
T.D. Jakes Addresses Diddy Rumors, Cites AI Bot Attack

T.D. Jakes Addresses Diddy Rumors, Cites AI Bot Attack

2025-07-17Last Updated: 2025-07-17
341 Less than a minute

How exactly did T.D. Jakes end up in rumors of being involved in Diddy’s freak-offs? If you ask him, it was AI bots. Speaking with John Hope Bryant, Bishop Jakes recalled the wild moment online.

“When the [rumors] first broke out, it was 44,000 bots that were released on me,” Jakes said. “98% of them were all artificial intelligence-generated.”

He added, “If there were anything there, the FBI would have been in it. It’s like when I had my health scare—within seconds, it was all over the world, you wouldn’t have to find it on Instagram, you wouldn’t have to find it on YouTube. You would find it on the 6 o’clock news.”




Source link

2025-07-17Last Updated: 2025-07-17
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kendrick Lamar Adds Latin America Dates to Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar Adds Latin America Dates to Grand National Tour

2025-07-01
DJ Linkage Turns Double Paternity Bombshell Into New Song, ‘Jacket Love’

DJ Linkage Turns Double Paternity Bombshell Into New Song, ‘Jacket Love’

2025-05-26
Appetite dips in traditional life assurance products

Appetite dips in traditional life assurance products

2021-02-05
Govt must prioritize vulnerable citizens on Covid -19 vaccination

Govt must prioritize vulnerable citizens on Covid -19 vaccination

2021-02-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo