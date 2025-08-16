30
Terrence Floyd responds to Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is under fire for a bar in which he evokes the late George Floyd’s name. Previewing the song on a stream with Plaqueboymax, Yachty raps: “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

According to journalist Loren Lorosa, Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, is speaking out about a lyric previewed by Lil Yachty during a livestream with Plaqueboy Max.

Terrence Floyd tells Lorosa exclusively that the mention of his brother “disturbs the peace” of their family and that he wants the lyric removed.

The statement adds to growing calls for artists to be more mindful of references to real-life trauma, especially involving individuals who have become symbols of social justice movements.

Among the disgust and reactions to the bar is Floyd’s friend, former NBA player and All the Smoke host Stephen Jackson. Tagging Yachty on Instagram, Jackson said Yachty been wack and referred to him as a “SAMBO ass n—a.”

You can see Stak’s reaction below.




