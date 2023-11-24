Teyana Taylor Files for Divorce from Iman Shumpert, Claims Emotional and Mental Abuse

Teyana Taylor has filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert. In a new report from TMZ, Taylor states the journey to dissolve their marriage began almost a year ago, citing the NBA champion is a “jealous narcissist” throughout their seven years of marriage.

The divorce was filed in January, announcing a separation this past September. Taylor states Shumpert is jealous of her fame and career in regards to feelings about his shortcomings. Shumpert allegedly was annoyed when photographers wanted solo images of Taylor and didn’t enjoy family events.

Taylor is stated to have wanted to keep the matter private, but recent court documents pushed items to the forefront. Shumpert then sent negative and manipulative messages while also picking fights. Taylor stated that Iman was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

Adding the ball player “became more and more angry” about her status and shut down any possibility of a harmonious and peaceful marriage. Taylor also cites mental and emotional abuse, leading to the start of the 2022 divorce, which she didn’t go through by request of Iman.

Taylor executed the divorce in 2023 due to being “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster.”

Rumors were flying months back about the marriage of Teyan Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Allegations of infidelity hit the internet when a woman posted a video wearing Iman’s chain. Teyana broke her silence about their marriage and announced on her Instagram page that they were separated.

AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹





