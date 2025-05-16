The Weeknd Says ‘My Dear Melancholy’ is His Best Work

What do you think is The Weeknd’s best album? Beauty Behind the Madness? Dawn FM? If you ask him, My Dear Melancholy is the one.

“My favorite is My Dear Melancholy. I don’t know if it’s an album, but that one,” The Weeknd said during an episode of Goat Talk. “I don’t have much to say on it.

I said what I had to say, there was no fillers and I did it really quick. It was very cathartic and in a flow state, and I just put it out. I don’t know, I was never able to really do that again.”

