The Weeknd Extends After Hours Til Dawn Tour with 2026 Mexico, Brazil, Europe and UK Dates

Diamond-certified superstar The Weeknd has announced an extension of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, with new shows set for Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the UK in 2026. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the run kicks off April 20 in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguro and will hit major cities including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London and Madrid.

Anitta will join The Weeknd for Mexico and Brazil dates, while Playboi Carti is slated for all European and UK performances. The global tour celebrates the singer’s acclaimed trilogy—After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)—featuring career-spanning hits and spectacular production.

The North American leg included more than 40 sold-out stadium shows, cementing The Weeknd as the top-grossing Black male artist in history at venues across New York, Seattle, Houston and more. He also broke multiple attendance records, including six historic nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Tickets for Mexico and Brazil go on presale September 8, with general onsale September 10 via theweeknd.com/tour. Europe and UK presales begin September 9, with general onsale September 12. Mastercard cardholders receive exclusive access in select markets.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 DATES

Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano