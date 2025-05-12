The Weeknd Launches ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ 2025 Tour with Explosive Sold-Out Show in Phoenix
The Weeknd kicked off his highly anticipated 2025 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with a massive sold-out performance at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, drawing 60,000 fans to an unforgettable opening night.
The global superstar debuted a striking new stage production, performing alongside 30 dancers in red cloaks beneath golden rings, ruins, lasers, flames, and a towering gold statue. Special guests Mike Dean and Playboi Carti set the tone before The Weeknd delivered a high-energy set featuring new songs from Hurry Up Tomorrow, including “The Abyss,” “Cry For Me,” and “São Paulo,” alongside fan favorites like “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”
The tour launch arrives just days before the May 16 release of Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd’s feature film debut, co-starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The psychological thriller, co-scored by The Weeknd and composer Daniel Lopatin, is directed by Trey Edward Shults. Fans can attend a special early screening on May 14, which includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content and limited-edition merch bundles.
In partnership with Global Citizen, $1 from each ticket sold will support children in vulnerable communities. Fans can also take action through Global Citizen for a chance to win free tickets to select shows.
The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour continues May 24 in Detroit, followed by stops in major cities including Chicago, East Rutherford, Miami, and Toronto. Sponsors include Nespresso and Cash App.
On May 15, The Weeknd will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special performance and his first-ever sit-down interview on the show.
For tickets and tour information, visit theweeknd.com/tour.
THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sun May 25 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Sat May 31 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Fri Jun 06 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Sat Jun 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Tue Jun 10 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Wed Jun 11 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sat Jun 28 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sun Jun 29 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Fri Jul 04 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Wed Jul 09 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Wed Jul 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Jul 25 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Thu Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium
Thu Aug 07 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Fri Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Sat Aug 16 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Thu Aug 28 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sun Aug 31 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
