The Weeknd Launches ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ 2025 Tour with Explosive Sold-Out Show in Phoenix

Photo Credit: @iwally

The Weeknd kicked off his highly anticipated 2025 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with a massive sold-out performance at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, drawing 60,000 fans to an unforgettable opening night.

The global superstar debuted a striking new stage production, performing alongside 30 dancers in red cloaks beneath golden rings, ruins, lasers, flames, and a towering gold statue. Special guests Mike Dean and Playboi Carti set the tone before The Weeknd delivered a high-energy set featuring new songs from Hurry Up Tomorrow, including “The Abyss,” “Cry For Me,” and “São Paulo,” alongside fan favorites like “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The tour launch arrives just days before the May 16 release of Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd’s feature film debut, co-starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The psychological thriller, co-scored by The Weeknd and composer Daniel Lopatin, is directed by Trey Edward Shults. Fans can attend a special early screening on May 14, which includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content and limited-edition merch bundles.

In partnership with Global Citizen, $1 from each ticket sold will support children in vulnerable communities. Fans can also take action through Global Citizen for a chance to win free tickets to select shows.

The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour continues May 24 in Detroit, followed by stops in major cities including Chicago, East Rutherford, Miami, and Toronto. Sponsors include Nespresso and Cash App.

On May 15, The Weeknd will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special performance and his first-ever sit-down interview on the show.

For tickets and tour information, visit theweeknd.com/tour.

THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sun May 25 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Sat May 31 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sat Jun 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue Jun 10 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 29 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Fri Jul 04 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Wed Jul 09 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Wed Jul 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Jul 25 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Thu Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Thu Aug 07 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Fri Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Sat Aug 16 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Thu Aug 28 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sun Aug 31 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome