The Weeknd Pledges $2 Million to Provide 18 Million Loaves of Bread for Gaza Humanitarian Support

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, through his XO Humanitarian Fund, just pledged to donate $2 million to humanitarian support in Gaza. His donation aims to supply 18 million loaves of bread to support families under threat of starvation in the war-ravaged enclave.

Teaming up with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), The Weeknd’s pledge will facilitate the distribution of 1,500 metric tons of fortified wheat flour, benefiting over 157,000 Palestinians. This donation follows his philanthropic gesture in December 2023, where he contributed $2.5 million, providing food parcels to feed 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks. Additionally, The Weeknd encouraged his fans to contribute to the cause and support those in need in Gaza.

This philanthropic move adds to The Weeknd’s growing list of charitable endeavors. Earlier this year, he donated to the Los Angeles-based organization School on Wheels, aiding over 1,000 students experiencing homelessness. Over recent years, he has contributed millions of dollars to various charitable causes, including support for Ethiopia, Lebanon, and Covid relief efforts.

Corinne Fleischer, WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe Region, expressed sincere gratitude for The Weeknd’s compassionate support, highlighting its crucial role in relieving thousands of Palestinian families facing daily hunger. Barron Segar, president and CEO of World Food Program USA, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the solvability of hunger with adequate funding and access, made possible by The Weeknd’s commitment.





