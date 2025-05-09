10
The Weeknd Enlists Doechii for “Timeless” Remix

The Weeknd Enlists Doechii for “Timeless” Remix

Global superstar The Weeknd has released the official remix of his hit single “Timeless,” featuring Grammy-award winning Doechii in addition to Playboi Carti. The track is available now via XO / Republic Records.

“Timeless” is featured on The Weeknd’s latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The original single made a strong debut, landing in the Top 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It was initially previewed during The Weeknd’s exclusive one-night-only stadium concert at Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo last year, building anticipation for its release. The addition of Doechii brings a fresh dynamic to the already popular song.


