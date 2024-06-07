Today In Hip Hop History: Audio Two Dropped Their Debut LP ‘What More Can I Say?’ 36 Years Ago

On this date in the summer of ’88, Brooklyn rap duo Audio Two released their debut album What More Can I Say?, which dropped on their own Brooklyn-based First Priority imprint a d distributed through Atlantic Records.

Produced primarily by Milk Dee and DJ Gizmo with some assistance from Stetsasonic’s Daddy-O, What More Can I Say? is an 11-track album with several underground bangers, however, the lead single and standout track, “Top Billin’”, is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits in Hip Hop music. The Billy Squire-sampled track has been used by several artists including Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” and 50 Cent’s “I Get Money”.

Other under the radar hits include “I Don’t Care”, “Many Styles”/”The Questions” and the storytelling saga “Hickeys Around My Neck”.

Salute to Milk, Giz, the King of Chill, Daddy-O and everyone at 824 St. Johns Place who helped in making this piece of Hip Hop history!





