Fat Joe Released His Debut Album ‘Represent’ 32 Years Ago

On this day in 1993, Bronx heavyweight and D.I.T.C. representative Fat Joe released his debut full-length studio album Represent on Relativity/Violator, officially planting his flag in Hip Hop history.

Long before becoming the larger-than-life cultural figure we know today, Fat Joe was still in the trenches. Raw, unfiltered, and fresh off his first feature on Diamond D’s Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop album, Joe Crack wasn’t a household name just yet. With the help of his Diggin’ In The Crates crew, Diamond D, Lord Finesse, Big L and Showbiz, he crafted one of the grittiest, most authentic New York street albums of the early ‘90s.

With standouts like the street anthem “Flow Joe,” the Beatnuts-produced gem “Shit Iz Real,” and “You Must Be Out Of Your Fuckin’ Mind” featuring Apache and Kool G Rap, Represent was Fat Joe at his most uncut—hard bars, no gimmicks. It was the raw blueprint of the Fat Joe Da Gangsta persona that helped bridge the golden era and the hardcore mid-‘90s sound. The album captured the essence of the Bronx and showcased why D.I.T.C. remains one of the most respected collectives in Hip Hop.

Big salute to the late Chris Lighty (RIP), Diamond D, Showbiz, Lord Finesse, and the rest of the D.I.T.C. crew for helping bring this project to life; a timeless, Bronx-bred moment in Hip Hop.

And while Fat Joe has since evolved into one of the culture’s most recognizable voices, with hits, major features and executive moves under his belt, he’s still got that same energy in 2025. These days, you can catch him dropping jaw-dropping tales on his Joe and Jada podcast, where every episode comes with a side of “nah, that can’t be true” storytelling, but that’s exactly why we keep tuning in. Represent, indeed.