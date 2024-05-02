Today In Hip Hop History: Jaz-O Dropped His Debut Album ‘Word To The Jaz’ 35 Years Ago

On this date in 1989, Brooklyn emcee Jaz-O released his debut LP Word To The Jaz on the EMI USA imprint. Recorded in Abbey Road Studio in the UK, this album didn’t receive much in terms of commercial fanfare, however, one very important facet of this album will forever impact the culture of Hip Hop; the introduction of Jay-Z.

The unbelievable metamorphosis of Hov from the days of “Hawaiian Sophie” to the multi-billionaire mogul that we see today is testament to the power of Hip Hop culture to move people, individuals and collectives, forward and upward. Even though Jaz represented the epitome of a Brooklyn hard rock rapper, the storyline of the song coupled with the appearance of a younger and more mild mannered protege couldn’t have been a more fitting introduction of arguably the best rapper of all time.

Fast forward to the 21st century and Jaz was signed to a posh deal on the Roc Nation imprint by his former partner and protege, Jay-Z. Salute to both of these living legends for giving us such an important piece of Hip Hop history!





