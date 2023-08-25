16
4
31
39
30
48
35
24
25
23
49
45
10
3
37
34
22
21
14
15
44
33
29
7
43
18
9
5
11
38
1
2
47
32
40
26
13
8
46
50
20

Today in Hip Hop History: Lauryn Hill’s Solo Debut Album ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Turns 25 Years Old!

144 1 minute read

On this date in 1998, after her successful intro into the game with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill embarked on her solo journey and released her first solo LP entitled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on the Ruffhouse/Columbia imprint.

As a play on the titles of Carter G. Woodson’s The Mis-Education of the Negro and the 1972 film The Education Of Sonny Carson, Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation album fused the sounds of neo-soul, reggae, R&B and Hip Hop to create an album unlike anything similar to that which was created during the “bling” era. The 16 track classic was a mainstream hit, mainly because of the cross over appeal of singles like “Everything Is Everything”, “Doo Wop(That Thing}”, Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and “Ex-Factor”, with production courtesy of Ms, Hill herself.

Supreme shout out to Ms, Hill for this timeless piece of Hip Hop history!






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

WCoZ Masvingo commemorates International Women’s Day – Tell Zimbabwe

Sex Workers Demand Priority for Covid-19 Vaccine

Chipinge businesses lament prohibitive tariffs - Tell Zimbabwe

Chipinge businesses lament prohibitive tariffs – Tell Zimbabwe

Machine Gun Kelly Spotted With Mystery Blonde At Hotel Bar

Machine Gun Kelly Spotted With Mystery Blonde At Hotel Bar

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo