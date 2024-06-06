Today In Hip Hop History: Lil Durk’s Brother OTF Dthang Shot And Killed Three Years Ago

Just days after the release of Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s Voice Of The Heroes project, Dontay Banks Jr., the older brother of Lil Durk, was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Chicago on this date in 2021.

Banks, who was also known as “DThang”, was shot outside of Club O, a strip club, in Harvey, Illinois. Very few details were released about Banks’ death, however, many fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences to Durk and the OTF family.

Authorities continue to investigate the series of shootings and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvey Police Department.

Lil Durk has not commented on his brother’s death, but friends including producer Murda Beatz and Chicago rapper Calboy mourned the loss on social media.

