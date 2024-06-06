49
38
10
11
13
37
31
48
16
29
26
22
24
8
30
40
34
23
35
1
25
20
4
44
32
18
14
5
2
43
15
33
3
9
46
39
Today In Hip Hop History: Lil Durk’s Brother OTF Dthang Shot And Killed Three Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: Lil Durk’s Brother OTF Dthang Shot And Killed Three Years Ago

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
344 1 minute read

Just days after the release of Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s Voice Of The Heroes project, Dontay Banks Jr., the older brother of Lil Durk, was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Chicago on this date in 2021.

Banks, who was also known as “DThang”, was shot outside of Club O, a strip club, in Harvey, Illinois. Very few details were released about Banks’ death, however, many fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences to Durk and the OTF family.

Authorities continue to investigate the series of shootings and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvey Police Department.

Lil Durk has not commented on his brother’s death, but friends including producer Murda Beatz and Chicago rapper Calboy mourned the loss on social media.



Lil DurkOTF Dthang

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
344 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Big Daddy Kane Blames Drake Fans For Ruining The Essence Of Hip Hop Battles

[WATCH] Big Daddy Kane Blames Drake Fans For Ruining The Essence Of Hip Hop Battles

2024-05-14
The Source |Young Thug/YSL Affiliate Indicted On Murder Charges Again

The Source |Young Thug/YSL Affiliate Indicted On Murder Charges Again

2023-05-24
Offset Details Bet Awards 2023 Tribute to Takeoff: ‘It Cleared My Soul’

Offset Details Bet Awards 2023 Tribute to Takeoff: ‘It Cleared My Soul’

2023-07-03
J. Cole’s Manager on Lack of Big Cities for Joint Tour with Drake: ‘Back to Markets We Use to Grind Through’

J. Cole’s Manager on Lack of Big Cities for Joint Tour with Drake: ‘Back to Markets We Use to Grind Through’

2023-11-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo