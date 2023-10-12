11
Today in Hip-Hop History: Mos Def Released His Solo Debut ‘Black On Both Sides’ 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Rapper/actor/social activist Yasiin Bey, who was formally recognized by the Hip Hop world as Mos Def, released his first solo album, Black On Both Sides on the Rawkus/Columbia imprint.

On his debut album following the Black Star album with Talib Kweli, Mos Def kept it all the way Brooklyn, with his lyrical gymnastics laced with social commentary for the technology-addicted Internet generation. Songs like “Mathematics” and “Mr. N***a” reflect the cultural climate of 1999 while his borough anthem “Brooklyn” and love interest story “Ms. Fat Booty” keep the ear in the streets tuned in.

Salute to Mos, and producers Diamond D, ATCQ’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Psycho Les, and Ayatollah, This certified gold classic is forever etched in the annals of Hip-Hop history!






