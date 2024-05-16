9
49
31
48
14
13
43
25
29
40
37
46
35
16
38
26
5
15
2
22
24
1
33
8
10
23
3
4
44
20
30
18
32
39
34
11
Today In Hip Hop History: Nice And Smooth Released Their Self-Titled Debut Album 35 Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: Nice And Smooth Released Their Self-Titled Debut Album 35 Years Ago

2024-05-16Last Updated: 2024-05-16
352 1 minute read

On this date in 1989, the Bronx-based Hip Hop group Nice And Smooth dropped their self titled debut LP on the now defunct Fresh/Sleeping Bag imprint.

Producing their own album alongside The Awesome Two(Chuck Chillout and Teddy Ted), this 15-track project leans on the duo’s comedic lyrics and quirky beats, which is the perfect recipe for melodic choruses and memorable hits. Songs such as “Funky For You” and “No Delayin’” will forever be timeless classics from Greg Nice and Smooth B, while tracks like the opulence-celebrating “Gold” and the Awesome Two-powered “O-o-h Child” serve as of the radar bangers to complete the album’s audible pleasure.

Nice Aad Smooth was included in The Source’s Top 100 Album Of All Time. Salute to Greg Nice, Smooth B and Teddy Ted fr this piece of Hip Hop history!



debut albumNice and Smoothself titled album

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-05-16Last Updated: 2024-05-16
352 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Dive Into The Mind Of aboynamedblue With His Latest Single ‘Sierra’

Dive Into The Mind Of aboynamedblue With His Latest Single ‘Sierra’

2023-06-30
Miners warn: RBZ's new 40% forex retention rule may cause 'viability crisis'

Miners warn: RBZ’s new 40% forex retention rule may cause ‘viability crisis’

2021-02-09
Daymond John Celebrates Drake Wearing Fubu on Brand’s 35th Anniversary

Daymond John Celebrates Drake Wearing Fubu on Brand’s 35th Anniversary

2023-08-21
Mbongeni Ngema Releases New EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama’, A Cry From the African Race!

Mbongeni Ngema Releases New EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama’, A Cry From the African Race!

2023-06-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo