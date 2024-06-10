23
Today In Hip Hop History: Rick Ross Arrested For Marijuana Possession In Atlanta Nine Years Ago

2024-06-10
In 2015, “The Bawse” Ricky Rozay was pulled over in his Bentley in metro Atlanta for a window tint violation, but Atlanta Police smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and later discovered some weed from inside of the vehicle, resulting in his arrest.

The Maybach Music founder was processed in the Fayette County Jail before he was released on bail later that day, similar to his arrest for marijuana possession just a year earlier in Greensboro, North Carolina for failure to appear in court for another marijuana charge.

Fortunately for Ross, the marijuana laws have loosened up extensively around the country, allowing many misdemeanor marijuana charges to be automatically vacated or offenders have been given dramatically reduced sentences.



