Today In Hip Hop History: Tim Dog Accused Of Faking His Death To Avoid Prosecution 11 Years Ago

On this date in 2013, the media was in a frenzy around the death or the whereabout of Timothy Blair, a rapper from the Bronx who was better known as “Tim Dog”, who is most famously known for his West Coast diss track “Fuck Compton”. However, Tim Dog will now be forever etched in the history books of Hip Hop after being accused of Playing Dead, as described in Elizabeth Greenwood’s best seller about celebrities who are believed to still be alive.

On February 14, 2013, The Source exclusively revealed the death of Tim Dog, but just three months later, mainstream media such as MSNBC and even urban media such as Vice began to question the validity of The Source’s report and even accused “The Bible Of Hip Hop” of aiding Tim Dog in a death fraud scheme.

Tim Dog was wanted in several different jurisdictions around the world for defrauding women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, so it was suspected that when his death was reported that it was only another one of his schemes to get out repaying one of his defrauded victims. After over a year of research by many different outlets, it was eventually revealed that Tim Dog died from a heart attack in his home in Fulton County, GA on February 14, 2013.





