Tory Lanez Moved to New Prison Following Stabbing

Tory Lanez is headed to a new prison once he is released from the hospital after being stabbed. Speaking with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, revealed he will be moving to a new facility.

“He’s being moved because it’s part of the prison’s protocol that when a situation like this happens. They believe it’s better for him to be in another facility, and so he is being moved as we speak,” he said. “One thing of course, we are concerned about is because my son is a high-profile person and when things like this happen, there is always some kind of weird news going out trying to spin it to be something else.”

Get this, Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is throwing her political weight behind one of hip hop’s most divisive legal cases, publicly urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant a pardon to rapper Tory Lanez. That part.

Lanez—born Daystar Peterson—is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, illegal possession of a loaded gun, and gross negligence in firing the weapon. His December 2022 conviction and subsequent sentencing in August 2023 sparked widespread debate, with fans and supporters claiming the case was mishandled.

Check this part out, while taking to socials, Congresswoman Luna called the sentence unfair and politically charged.

“I am calling on Gov. Newsom @CAgovernor to review Tory Lanez’s case and issue a pardon,” she posted. “His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind — not driven by headlines.”

What’s more, she ended her message with a bold call to action: “Free Tory Lanez.”

Luna’s statement echoes a growing chorus online questioning the legitimacy of the conviction. Some have cited conflicting witness accounts and alternate theories about who actually fired the weapon. One of the most controversial claims came from bodyguard Bradley James, who alleged that Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris, confessed to firing the shot.

The movement to secure Lanez’s release has been gaining momentum. Online petitions have garnered tens of thousands of signatures, and artists from the music world are voicing their support. Drake recently fueled the conversation by posting “Come home soon” on Instagram, paired with a link to a Change.org petition titled Pardon Tory Lanez.