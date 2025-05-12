18
Tory Lanez Stabbed Behind Bars, Hospitalized After Prison Attack

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
Tory Lanez has been stabbed in prison. The rapper is said to need hospital treatment and was being transported out of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi on Monday Morning.

According to TMZ, another inmate stabbed Lanez but there was no known motivation for the attack. The injury is considered non-life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Bakersfield.

Lanez is currently in the middle of a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.


