Travis Hunter’s Wedding Sparks Debate Over Prenup Decision Amid Viral Celebration

Travis Hunter’s wedding went viral over the weekend. Fans and critics have seen the videos and images celebrating his love, but also calling out his decision to follow through in marrying Leanna Lenee. One of the key details grabbing headlines is Hunter’s decision not to get a prenuptial agreement. That became a topic for Cam’ron and Mase on It Is What It Is.

“They’ll try to hit you with that shit, ‘Why get a prenup if you really love me?’” Cam added. “…Do what you want, Travis, that’s up to you. I’m signing a prenup unless shorty getting as much money as I get or more than me. If you’re not getting more than me, you have to sign a prenup. It just works like that for me.”