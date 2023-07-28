Travis Scott Says He Will Share a New Date for ‘UTOPIA’ Pyramids Show ‘Soon’

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA show was placed on hold but he vows that it will happen. After the cancellation notice went out, Travis issued a follow-up tweet.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen,” Travis wrote. “But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon.”

Live Nation Middle East released a statement on Wednesday, citing the show is off due to “complex production issues.”

“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” Live Nation Middle East’s statement said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.

“We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.”

Previously, Travis Scott was the subject of rumors that his show in front of the pyramids in Egypt had been canceled. According to outlets in Egypt, The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, who provide permits, nixed the show.

“Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the statement reads.

The Syndicate added, “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

Representatives from Live Nation have responded, stating, “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Reps for Scott also reached out to Hypebeast, denying the show was canceled.

Travis Scott announced in celebration of his highly anticipated new album, Utopia, he would perform a special show in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th. The Pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, will be the awe-inspiring backdrop for this immersive experience.





