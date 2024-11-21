24
31
2
3
10
22
15
40
1
9
46
25
29
8
34
26
35
38
44
37
13
18
32
48
16
33
4
23
30
39
14
49
43
11
20
5
The Source |Travis Scott To Make Historical Return To Headline Coachella, Headlining Main Stage

The Source |Travis Scott To Make Historical Return To Headline Coachella, Headlining Main Stage

2024-11-21Last Updated: 2024-11-21
347 1 minute read

Global superstar and cultural trailblazer Travis Scott will once again descend upon the desert for weekends 1&2 of Coachella, headlining the main stage on Saturday night where he will debut an entirely new era of music to the world.
 
Scott, whose CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR has officially sold more tickets globally than any rap tour in history, has also announced a one-of-a-kind Cactus Jack desert takeover, set to occur on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, on both weekends, where the record-breaking artist will curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert—more details to be revealed in the coming months.

This past weekend, Artistic Director and Sunday night headliner Travis Scott and Cactus Jack also unveiled their most groundbreaking creative vision yet: CactusCon, which debuted at ComplexCon, showcasing more than 35 exclusive collaborations with today’s leading designers, brands and creatives. An undeniable and unprecedented cultural activation that redefined collaboration and creativity. A bold and immersive celebration of style, art, fashion, and music ever seen

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, on April 11 – 13 and April 18 – 20, 2025. For more festival information and updates, please visit www.coachella.com.


Source link

2024-11-21Last Updated: 2024-11-21
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Legendary Scottish Pop Rock band, Deacon Blue announce first-ever South African tour

Legendary Scottish Pop Rock band, Deacon Blue announce first-ever South African tour

2023-05-29
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Ludacris Wears Big Arms From “Get Back” Video To Throw Out First Pitch At Braves Game

SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Ludacris Wears Big Arms From “Get Back” Video To Throw Out First Pitch At Braves Game

2024-09-05
Slick Rick Dropped His Last Album ‘The Art Of Storytelling’ 24 Years Ago

Slick Rick Dropped His Last Album ‘The Art Of Storytelling’ 24 Years Ago

2023-05-25
WATCH: Arrests Made in Fatal Shooting of Jacksonville Rapper Julio Foolio; Suspects Linked to Rival Gangs

WATCH: Arrests Made in Fatal Shooting of Jacksonville Rapper Julio Foolio; Suspects Linked to Rival Gangs

2024-07-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo