Trump Reportedly Weighing Presidential Pardon for Diddy

Trump is believed to be already mulling over plans to pardon Diddy. A report states Diddy could receive a full presidential pardon by the President before sentencing. President Trump is noted to have “seriously considered” the pardon.

According to Deadline, Trump teased a pardon before but stated the mogul was not the nicest to him during recent years. The sources revealed that a potential Puff pardon has moved up from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”

With his sentencing date set for October 3rd, Diddy’s legal team is making a final push to spring the Bad Boy founder from jail. After being acquitted of the most serious charges in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case, Diddy was still found guilty on two counts of interstate transportation to engage in prostitution. Now, his attorneys are asking for his release on a jaw-dropping $50 million bail package.

In a motion filed this week, Diddy’s legal counsel argues that the case is unprecedented, describing his conduct as part of a consensual “swingers lifestyle,” not criminal activity. “In the history of the statute, the Mann Act has never been applied to facts similar to these to prosecute or incarcerate any other person,” the motion reads, as cited by The New York Times. The team also highlighted the Mann Act’s troubling legacy, calling out its “history rich with both racism and misogyny.”

Under the terms of the proposed package, Diddy would remain at his Miami residence and restrict his travel to only the Southern Districts of Florida and New York. He would also forfeit his passport and submit to pretrial supervision by federal authorities.

Judge Arun Subramanian previously denied a bail request just hours after the conviction, stating that the law mandates detention pending sentencing unless “exceptional” circumstances apply and that the defendant poses no flight risk or threat to the public. Prosecutor Maurene Comey pushed back firmly, saying, “The only things exceptional about this defendant are his wealth, his violence, and his brazenness.”

The judge cited the defense’s own acknowledgment of domestic violence against Cassie Ventura as a key reason for rejecting bail. “This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors in personal relationships, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions,” Subramanian said.

For now, Diddy remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s been held since his September 2024 arrest. Whether this new $50 million proposal moves the needle remains to be seen. A final ruling is expected before the October sentencing, where prosecutors have recommended a four-year prison term.