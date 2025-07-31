Ty Dolla $ign Settles ‘Vultures’ Sample Dispute While Ye Still Faces Ongoing Litigation

As anticipation brews around the rumored third entry in the Vultures series, legal drama continues to circle the project. While Ty Dolla $ign has moved to put one chapter of the controversy behind him, Ye remains entangled in the ongoing legal fight.

The lawsuit in question centers on claims that the Vultures 1 track “Fuk Sumn” includes an unauthorized sample from a 1994 Memphis track titled “Drink a Yak (Part 2).” That original record was created by Criminal Manne (Vanda Watkins), DJ Squeeky (Hayward Ivy), and Kilo G (Robert L. Johnson Jr.), all of whom are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.

According to new reports from Billboard, Ty Dolla $ign has reached a tentative settlement with the group, effectively resolving his part in the legal dispute. “The parties have resolved their differences and are presently negotiating a confidential settlement agreement,” attorneys for the Memphis artists stated. Specific details of the agreement have not been made public.

Despite Ty Dolla $ign’s exit from the legal spotlight, Ye and his imprint Yeezy Records LLC are still very much on the hook. The suit, filed last year, accuses Ye of blatant copyright infringement, alleging that prior efforts to resolve the situation quietly were ignored.

The plaintiffs argue that their original work was used without permission on Vultures 1, which arrived with much fanfare and criticism alike. While the music created waves in the culture, it also stirred up legal waves that have yet to settle fully.

As Ye faces continued scrutiny both in court and across the industry, the unresolved case adds another layer of pressure to an already controversial project. With Vultures 3 rumored but not confirmed, legal entanglements could shape what comes next for the series.