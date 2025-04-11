35
Tyga Connects with Celebrity Medium to Speak with Deceased Mother

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
Tyga is seeking a connection with his late mother, so he visited a medium, Tyler Henry, who specializes in connecting celebrities with spirits.

How successful was he? He was apparently just what Tyga needed, as the rapper thanked Henry on Instagram: “Thanks for visiting today, great conversation, and connecting with my mom.”

In February, Tyga announced he mourning his mother, Pasionaye Nichole Nguyen. According to the “Racks City” rapper, Nguyen died on Jan. 18 at 53.

You can see his touching message below.




