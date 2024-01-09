Tyler Perry Honors Promise to Late South Carolina Senior, Gifts New Home to Family

Last year filmmaker Tyler Perry vowed to build a five-bedroom house with a swimming pool for a 93-year-old woman South Carolina senior, Josephine Wright after developers pressured her to sell her land. Tyler got in touch with the family and asked Josephine what she wanted in a new home, and she told him 5 bedrooms plus a pool. Tyler agreed and his team sent Josephine the blueprints.

Now in a heartfelt post, Tyler Perry pays his condolences after Ms. Wright passes away. The mogul promises to give the home to her 4 children and 40 grandchildren. In a post on Instagram Perry wrote:

I am so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this warrior. Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans.

My prayer is that you rest in peace knowing that I will honor the commitment that I made to you.

I know you will be watching over us all as I hand those same keys to your family.

So your 4 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren will still be able to gather at YOUR house on YOUR land and tell the world what kind of fighter that you were. You have run your race and fought an incredible fight! Journey well my dear lady. You have inspired me.

Rest in Power Ms. Wright!





