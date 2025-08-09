Tyler, The Creator on Fun, Urgency, and DON’T TAP THE GLASS

Tyler, The Creator joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the release of his latest album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS. In the conversation, Tyler explained that after the depth and weight of his previous project, CHROMAKOPIA, he wanted to return to a lighter, more playful creative space.

“CHROMAKOPIA was so… for me,” Tyler said, reflecting on personal topics he explored in that album, from his relationship with his hair to nearly becoming a father. “After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again.”

That energy runs through DON’T TAP THE GLASS. Tracks like “Rah Tah Tah,” “Noid,” and “Sticky” feature his Los Angeles accent and off-the-wall humor. He even drew inspiration from an Instagram clip of a little girl saying, “Get your funky ass in that tub, bitch,” which became a recurring line.

For Tyler, the goal was simple: no deep album cuts, no intros or outros, no overthinking. Just direct, upbeat music that captured the spirit of his early work. “I just want to be fun and say outrageous shit and talk big fly shit,” he said.

The album also leans into his love for movement and performance. Tyler reminisced about believing he was Usher at seven years old, noting that dance has always been part of his artistry. With this project, he finally felt free to “gyrate” and “groove” without restraint.

“I just wanted to make super urgent, upbeat shit,” Tyler told Lowe. “That was my main goal… urgent and upbeat.”

DON’T TAP THE GLASS is out now, delivering precisely the kind of spirited, infectious energy Tyler says he needed and fans might need too.

You can see the full interview below.