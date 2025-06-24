Most Podcasts Are Just Noise To Him

Tyler The Creator has some thoughts, per usual, and this time he’s aiming straight at the booming podcast world. In his view way too many people have microphones and not nearly enough of them are saying anything worth hearing. That part.

While chopping it up with The Cut on June 20 the Grammy-winning artist got candid about what he sees as a flood of empty chatter drowning out voices that actually have something to offer. “We give microphones to people who aren’t smart and just want attention,” he said. “They’re loud and wrong and other stupid people follow them.”

Yikes.

Tyler made his stance crystal clear that the issue is not with podcasts themselves but with who holds the mic. He questioned why folks with real skills and depth like teachers electricians or musicians are rarely given the platform while people chasing clicks and clout dominate the space.

This isn’t the first time Tyler has spoken on it either. Back in a Billboard cover story he half-joked that if he were in charge his first move would be to take away podcast mics from the masses.

Still he’s not totally against the format. Clearly. He’s being interviewed to give him opinion here, right? He gave props to two shows he believes cut through the noise Deante Kyle’s Grits & Eggs Podcast and Recho Omondi’s The Cutting Room Floor. Omondi who recently sat down with Tyler during the Gram’s “Ask It Anyway” series is one of the few voices he says actually brings something thoughtful to the table. “Everybody with a mic is crazy,” Tyler said “but those two aren’t.”

Tyler also compared the explosion of podcasts to how music became more accessible. Anyone can hop in with little more than a phone and an idea which makes room for fresh perspectives but also opens the floodgates to a whole lot of unfiltered noise. That overload he says makes it hard to separate real insight from just random opinions bouncing around the internet.