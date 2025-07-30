Tyler, the Creator Thanks Fans After Surprise Release Hits No. 1

Tyler, the Creator is celebrating hitting No. 1. On Instagram, Tyler shared with fans: “Thank you to everyone who decided to check this out. announcing this two days before and it hit number 1 in such a short time means alot. thank you. tell folks about it!”

Tyler, The Creator earns his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as DON’T TAP THE GLASS debuts at the top of the chart dated August 2. The album earned 197,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending July 24, according to Luminate.

According to Billboard, the album, released off-cycle on a Monday, had just four days of tracking yet still led the week, following a similar move by JACKBOYS 2 last week. Over half of Tyler’s first-week units came from traditional album sales, totaling 128,000. Those sales were boosted by five physical versions sold through his official store, including vinyl, CDs, and deluxe box sets paired with branded apparel.

The album also tallied 93.34 million on-demand official streams, debuting at No. 4 on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Tyler previously topped the Billboard 200 with CHROMAKOPIA (2024), CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (2021), and IGOR (2019). Every album Tyler has released has reached the top 10.