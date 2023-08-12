Uncle Waffles Delivers New EP ‘Solace,’ A Sequel to ‘Asylum’

International DJ-producer sensation, Uncle Waffles, has graced the music world once again with her latest masterpiece, the eagerly awaited EP Solace, a follow-up to her debut sensation “Asylum.” The renowned Amapiano Princess recently treated her dedicated fanbase to a sneak peek of the mesmerizing auditory journey that “Solace” promises, courtesy of the lead single Echoes. This ethereal track is a collaborative effort featuring the talents of Tony Duardo, Manana, and Lusanda.

“Solace is a representation of the grace that followed me and gave me so much peace and happiness. It’s a mirror into how beautiful this journey continues to be, the blessings I’ve received within this journey and the unexplainable feeling of gratitude that this journey chose me,” said Uncle Waffles.

“Solace” showcases Uncle Waffles’ artistic evolution, gracefully transitioning from the vivacious rhythms of her debut while retaining her signature Amapiano grooves and atmospheric production.

Despite her youth, Uncle Waffles has achieved remarkable milestones in her burgeoning career, gracing stages at Coachella and Cannes. This year, she earned prestigious nominations for BET and Headies awards, solidifying her extraordinary talent. With a massive social media following and a devoted audience, Uncle Waffles continues to enchant the music scene with her magnetic sound and unique style.





