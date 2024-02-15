Usher Developing Scripted Series Based on His Music and ‘Black Love In’ Atlanta

Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher is developing an upcoming scripted television project based on his music and Black love. As reported in Variety, the drama series, currently untitled, is in development with “Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group.” Executive producing the series is Mad Massive Entertainment’s Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Katie Zucker with KMei Productions’ Kenny Meiselas.

The description came in as focusing on “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” Variety added from the logline “The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

Usher said in a statement, “My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” he said. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Usher is keeping busy as he wraps up his Las Vegas residency, poised to hop onto his “Past Present Future” tour that kicks off Aug. 20 in Washington D.C. The R&B icon is also the new male face of SKIMS, a Kim Kardashian brand and he just dropped Coming Home, his ninth studio album. Good for you, Mr. Raymond.





