Usher, Jamie Foxx and Jason Kelce Featured in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Issue

PEOPLE‘s Annual Sexiest Man Alive issue is coming, revealing Patrick Dempsey as the cover star. Also included in the magazine are Usher, Jamie Foxx, and Philadephia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce.

In his inclusion, Usher revealed that he is attempting to balance family and his ever-flowing success. “Dad life is everything,” Usher said. “I’m trying to make certain I stay cool to them.”

Jamie Foxx is highlighted for battling a near-death health crisis and dominating streaming releases. Kelce’s teamed podcast, New Heights, with his brother and Taylor Swift’s boo, Travis Kelce, with a matching Prime Video doc, has opened Jason to a new world. “We’re just trying to have fun.”

You can see their features and more members of the list here.





