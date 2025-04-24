RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS’ Concert Film Slated for BET+ Premiere

BET+ and Sony Music Vision have announced that the highly anticipated concert film, USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS, will begin streaming exclusively on BET+ starting May 8th.

The film captures the globally celebrated entertainment icon, who has sold over 80 million records and garnered eight GRAMMY® Awards, in an intimate concert experience filmed during his eight-show run in Paris. USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS directed by Anthony Mandler, features a setlist packed with chart-topping hits such as “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” and “U Got It Bad.”

The film blends the energy of USHER’s successful Vegas residencies with a seductive French flair. Captured during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, the concert showcases highlights from USHER’s impressive 30-year career, complete with never-before-seen costumes, cutting-edge lighting, and special effects.

Beyond the vibrant live performances, USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS offers audiences a glimpse into USHER’s life off-stage, creating an immersive global movie event for dedicated fans.

“I’m happy to be partnering with BET+ to bring the celebration of my 30-year career to you, the fans, to enjoy from the comfort of your homes,” said USHER.

Jason Harvey, EVP and General Manager of BET+, emphasized the film’s significance. “’USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS’ is more than a concert film—it’s a cultural moment that reflects the kind of bold, high-impact storytelling our audience expects from BET+. We’re proud to partner with USHER and Sony Music Vision to deliver a cinematic event that centers Black excellence, artistry, and innovation.”