Usher Teams with Coach Prime, Odell Beckham Jr. for Super Bowl Promo Videos

Following his announcement as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Usher dropped various trailers celebrating his achievement. The clips include Coach Prime, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr., and even a younger version of himself. You can see all the various clips below.

On Sunday, Usher was officially named the halftime performer of the 2024 Super Bowl. ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter hit Twitter and revealed Usher as the performer, using a video that paired the “Confessions Pt. II” video with Kim Kardashian inserts. The Apple Music halftime show will be in Las Vegas, and the King of Vegas is about to send it up.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ERffBG5M5G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

If you plan to see Usher before his residency closes in Las Vegas, you have until December. The R&B legend hit Instagram and revealed the final days of his extended stay at the Park MGM in Las Vegas will begin on Nov. 3 and wrap on Dec. 2.

“By popular demand I’ve just added the Final Shows of My Way The Vegas Residency this November & December at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Tickets on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 AM PT.,” Usher wrote.

Usher has dropped a new single from his highly anticipated ninth album. The song “Boyfriend” is accompanied by a captivating video featuring Emmy Award-winning entertainer Keke Palmer. This release follows Usher’s recent hit “Good Good,” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker, which rocketed to the top of Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales Chart upon debut.

The music video for “Boyfriend” made its stunning debut on the iconic Paramount Times Square Billboards, with support from MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, BET Soul, and BET Jams, ensuring a grand reception among fans.

Presented through mega, the music collective founded by Usher and L.A. Reid in collaboration with gamma, a visionary multimedia platform led by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, “Boyfriend” marks a promising new direction for Usher. The mega-gamma partnership is set to distribute exclusively and market Usher’s music, promising an exciting musical journey for fans worldwide.

You can see the new release below.





