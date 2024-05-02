Usher to Perform Iconic ‘Confessions’ Album at Lovers & Friends Festival

Usher, the multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning artist, will grace the Lovers & Friends festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. In an exclusive performance, he will deliver his seminal album Confessions.

Confessions, certified 14x platinum by the RIAA, remains the highest-rated album by a male soloist that has been released this century. Boasting hits like “Yeah,” “Burn,” “Confessions Pt. II,” and “My Boo,” the album sold 1.1 million copies in its debut week, dominating the charts for weeks on end.

This unique showcase at Lovers & Friends marks the first time Usher will perform the album from start to finish, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. Joining Usher on the festival’s star-studded lineup are Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, and more, along with Lil Wayne presenting Tha Carter III.

Produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment, Lovers & Friends promises to celebrate iconic music and unforgettable performances, making it a must-attend event for music lovers everywhere.





