Usher to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2024 BET Awards

BET announced that GRAMMY® award-winning global icon Usher will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the 2024 BET Awards. Usher, a four-time nominee this year, will be recognized for his significant impact on culture and the entertainment industry. The award celebrates industry pioneers’ exceptional achievements and public service, with past honorees including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, and Mary J. Blige.

“The relationship between BET and USHER spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, USHER continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Surprise guests are expected to take the stage to celebrate Usher’s illustrious career and musical legacy. The “BET Awards” 2024 will air live on Sunday, June 30, at 8 pm ET/PT from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.



