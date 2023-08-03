Vince McMahon Served with Federal Subpoena, Home Searched by Federal Agents

Vince McMahon was served a federal grand jury subpoena last month as law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on his home.

According to ESPN, McMahon is currently on medical leave following a major spinal surgery two weeks ago. No charges have been brought against McMahon.

The wrestling giant states the company received legal demands for documents regarding the investigation.

“WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process,” the company said in a statement.

According to Cageside Seats, a special committee of members of the company’s Board of Directors conducted an internal investigation into a hush-money scandal with McMahon. In their second quarter 2023 financial earnings reveal, WWE announced expenses related to the investigation cost a combined $12.4 million.

McMahon released a statement to CNBC:

“In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing. I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands.”





