Viola Davis Immortalized in Wax at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Madame Tussauds Hollywood has unveiled a lifelike new wax figure of celebrated actress and EGOT winner Viola Davis, honoring her groundbreaking career and cultural impact.

Davis, who made history as the first African American to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting—winning an Academy Award, an Emmy, and two Tony Awards—personally collaborated with the museum’s artists to ensure the figure’s accuracy. Sculptors and stylists took 200 detailed measurements and photographs during the process to authentically capture her features.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” Davis shared during the unveiling. “It’s transcendental.”

The figure is dressed in the striking red Giorgio Armani Privé gown Davis wore to the 2017 Academy Awards, where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. Every element—from her platform sneakers to a replica of her wedding ring—was carefully chosen to reflect her signature style and presence.

General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hollywood Tom Middleton praised the tribute, stating, “Viola Davis continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her powerful performances and extraordinary talent. This figure is a tribute to her lasting influence in the entertainment industry.”

The unveiling comes ahead of Davis’s leading role in G20, a highly anticipated action-thriller debuting April 10 on Amazon Prime. Known for commanding performances in The Woman King, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Help, and How to Get Away with Murder, Davis’s career shows no signs of slowing.

Now on display, the wax figure offers fans a personal way to connect with Davis’s legacy and celebrate one of the most respected figures in Hollywood today. Visit Madame Tussauds Hollywood to experience the tribute in person. More details and tickets are available at madametussauds.com/hollywood.