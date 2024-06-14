Wack 100 Says Chrisean Rock Can’t Be Bailed Out of Jail

Wack 100 is giving some details on Chrisean Rock’s arrest. Stating she has two to three warrants, Wack reveals he cannot bail her out due to the severity of the Oklahoma issue.

“You cannot bail her out,” Wack 100 said. “We don’t need to get her attorney, okay? “That’s the bottom line. That judge is gonna do what that judge is gonna do when she gets back down there.”

You can hear it all from Wack below.

Chrisean Rock was arrested outside a Los Angeles courthouse in San Fernando Valley on an outstanding warrant. Rock was arrested while she had her baby, Chrisean Jr.

Rock was at the courthouse for a court hearing for Blueface when she was met by five waiting LAPD officers. Two female officers searched her before being placed in handcuffs. According to Complex, no update on the child’s status was available.

Rock was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant, also noting additional assault with a deadly weapon charge. The warrant was issued from Oklahoma in association with 2022 charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The location of the weapons charge is not known.

Chrisean went to Bluefaces court appearance knowing she had active warrants & ended up getting arrested 😳 pic.twitter.com/Anz4iMmBQ1 — HOUSE OF BLUES (@house0fblues) June 10, 2024





