Warner Music Group Announces Joint Venture with Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects

Warner Music Group has embarked on a significant joint venture with the pioneering Los Angeles-based label, 10K Projects, founded by Elliot Grainge in 2016. Under this agreement, 10K Projects will operate as an autonomous label within the WMG framework, integrating its stellar roster of artists and its innovative team into the WMG family. As 10K Projects continues its expansion, it will draw upon WMG’s investment, expertise, and global infrastructure, including support from ADA. Elliot Grainge will remain the CEO of 10K Projects, leading the company in conjunction with Co-Presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo. Additionally, Grainge will become a member of WMG’s global leadership team.

“Joining Warner Music Group provides us with the backing, the collective expertise and vision to empower our artists and our employees on the next phase of our journey,” said Elliot Grainge, Founder & CEO, 10K. “Max and Robert have been making all the right moves to position WMG for the future in what I think is one of the most fertile and exciting growth periods for the global music business. They have also shown that they value the kind of independent spirit and commitment to artist development that has made 10K successful so far. I know I speak for Zach, Tony and the entire team when I say how excited we are to get started in our new home.”

“Elliot and 10K don’t just discover original talent, they understand how to ignite fandom and create fresh impact with each release. It’s a label full of next generation possibilities – with its artists, its leader, and its team. As 10K joins our thriving network of independent music brands, we’re committed to giving it the freedom and backing to reach new heights,” said Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, WMG.

“We welcome 10K’s extraordinary artists, its talented founder Elliot, and his entrepreneurial team to WMG. Together, we’ll grow our investment in artistry and accelerate the pace of our innovation,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG.

10K Projects is renowned for nurturing exceptional talent, housing stars like Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, and Internet Money. Their artist roster boasts established superstars such as 6ix9ine and fast-rising names like Surfaces, demonstrating a diverse musical portfolio. Notably, Grainge was instrumental in signing XXXTENTACION in 2016. In just seven years, 10K Projects has achieved numerous commercial and cultural hits, including over 30 platinum-certified singles.

In 2022, Grainge expanded his influence by incorporating Homemade Projects, further diversifying the label’s offerings and capabilities. Homemade Projects encompasses talent like Surfaces, COIN, and Salem Ilese, as well as an influencer management company and a merchandise operation with notable clients. Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo, co-founders of Homemade Projects, have taken on roles as Co-Presidents of 10K Projects, overseeing A&R, marketing, publicity, and creative for the label.





