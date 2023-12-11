[WATCH] Cardi B Announces Relationship Status: “Been Single for a Minute”

In a candid Instagram live session on Sunday, rapper Cardi B addressed her relationship status and confirmed that she has been flying solo for a while now. The Grammy-winning artist, who tied the knot with rapper Offset in 2017, revealed to her fans that the two are no longer together.

During the live session, Cardi B expressed her uncertainty about how to share the news with the world. She hinted that keen observers might have caught on through her Instagram lives or stories, where she played certain music that reflected her emotional state.

“I have been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid… not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she shared. The rapper went on to explain that recent events seemed like a sign to finally open up about her relationship status.

“I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know, I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning, and yeah, I am excited,” she added.

Throughout her revelation, Cardi B received an outpouring of support and encouragement from her fans. The rapper and Offset, who share two children, have been at the center of breakup rumors circulating on social media. Last week, Cardi B posted cryptic messages on her Instagram story, suggesting a possible separation.

In one post, she wrote, “You know when you just outgrow a relationship,” and in another, she declared, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings. I gotta put myself first.”

Social media detectives also noticed that Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Offset posted a scene from Scarface about trust issues to his own story, further fueling speculation about their breakup.





